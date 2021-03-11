Batala cops get Lawrence Bishnoi's custody

Batala, August 12
The local police today got eight-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi was produced in a local court this evening. The court remanded him in police custody till August 20. The gangster was brought to the court from Faridkot under tight security.
SSP Satinder Singh said Bishnoi was wanted in a case, in which a wine contractor Satnam Singh Sattu was murdered in August last year.
“We are probing the murder, which took place in Fatehgarh Churian police subdivision. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Fatehgarh Churian police station. Some of the accused arrested at that time had hinted involvement of some members of the Bishnoi gang,” said the SSP.
