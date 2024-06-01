Bathinda Congress candidate’s ‘fake audio’ goes viral

Bathinda, May 31
A day before the election, an alleged fake audio of Congress candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu went viral. In the audio, it is being said that the condition of Congress is very bad and Akalis have looted Punjab. So, ‘sweep the place with broom’ on polling day.
Sidhu said that some people want to weaken the Congress, because in today’s time, the Congress is winning from Bathinda. The people from other parties are doing this out of frustration, he alleged. A complaint has been made by him. At the same time, he also demanded an FIR to be registered in this matter.
