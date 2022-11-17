 Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa : The Tribune India

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa



Farm activists raise slogans against the state government in Mansa on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 16

Scores of farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) blocked roads in Bathinda and Mansa districts over non-fulfillment of their pending demands.

Farmers in Mansa district had been protesting for the past 36 days demanding compensation for cotton crop, which got affected due to pink bollworm infestation, and red entries in revenue records for burning paddy stubble.

Kaka Singh Kotra, general secretary, BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur), said, “Despite making tall promises to compensate farmers who suffered losses due to pink bollworm and whitefly attack, the state government has done nothing in this direction. Families of farmers, who died during the farm agitation, have not been provided relief or government jobs. Cases registered against farmers for burning paddy stubble must be withdrawn at the earliest.”

Gurucharan Singh, chief, BKU (Ekta), said, “There is a huge difference between what the AAP government promises and what it delivers on the ground. The state government had agreed to honour some of our demands, but official notification is still awaited. Farmers feel they are being cheated and ignored by the AAP government. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will be forced to launch an indefinite agitation.”

In Patiala, farmers protested at Dhareri Jattan toll plaza throughout the day.

Swarn Singh of BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) said the government was not paying attention to their demands, including compensation for not burning crop residue, and cancellation of cases registered against farmers.

Meanwhile, commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience due to road blockades in various districts.

The police diverted traffic from Bahadurgarh to Daun Kalan Road and toward Ghanour in Patiala.

Govt non-serious

Farmers have been protesting outside Mansa DC office for the past one month, but to no avail. Due to the indifferent approach of the administration and the state government, we decided to block the roads today. Kaka Singh Kotra, general secy, BKU (ekta-sidhupur)

#Agriculture #Mansa #samyukt kisan morcha

