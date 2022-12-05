Bathinda farmer Yadwinder Singh comes up with aeromodelling lab

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 4

A 49-year-old farmer, Yadwinder Singh Khokhar of Siryawala village in Bathinda district, has ventured into field of aeromodelling and has been making various aircrafts models using high-density thermocol.

Following his passion, Khokhar started making these models a few years back and has received various awards for his creativity and innovation. Many universities are now using his models in teaching aeronautics to students.

Khokhar said in his childhood, he had a passion to fly, but it remained unfulfilled as he took up farming after completing my studies in 1996, but in 2007 he went to UK, where he saw aero-models at a flying club, from where he brought two of those to pursue his passion.

He said after coming back to India he enrolled himself in an aeromodelling course in New Delhi. Khokhar has built a workshop, an aeromodelling laboratory, and a runway over an acre of land at his farmhouse in his village.