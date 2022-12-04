 Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students : The Tribune India

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Has tied up with three universities--Chandigarh University, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda and GNA University, Phagwara

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Yadwinder Singh Khokha shows models of aircrafts made by him from high-density thermocol. PTI Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, December 4

A farmer from Punjab’s Bathinda gave wings to his childhood passion for flying by venturing into the field of aeromodelling a few years back and has now tied up with a number of universities to teach nuances of aeronautics to students.

Yadwinder Singh Khokhar (49) has been making models of various aircraft from high-density thermocol.

He has also received various awards for his creativity and innovation.

Khokhar hails from Siryewala village in sub-Tehsil Bhagta Bhai Ka in Bathinda district.

He says as a child he wanted to fly like a bird.

"I wanted to fly like a bird. Somewhere this desire, this passion remained even when I took up farming in 1996 after completing my studies," he says.

Khokhar did his initial schooling at schools in Bathinda and Muktsar and passed higher classes at the Punjab Public School, Nabha. He graduated from DAV College, Jalandhar, and later did a diploma in computer application from Bathinda.

"After 1996, when I completed my studies, I started farming in my village. In 2007, there was a wedding in the family when I went to the UK. I saw these aero models in a flying club there.

"I brought two small aero models from there. As I developed more interest in aeromodelling, I started surfing the internet for more information on the subject. Later, I did a course in aeromodelling from an institute in Delhi, which some retired Army and Air Force officers then ran.

"They also used to publish a monthly magazine in which various aspects of the subject like flying theory, electronic set-up, engine set up, how planes fly, everything used to be explained in detail," he said.

Khokhar later started making his own aero models.

At his farmhouse in his village, he has built a runway over an acre of land, a workshop, and an aeromodelling laboratory.

He makes models of various aircraft and flies them over his fields.

"There is proper take-off and landing of these aero models. These are remotely piloted aircraft," he said.

"I make thermocol models in big sizes. It is a high-density special thermocol.

"Recently, I have made a model of C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, which is the largest handmade aircraft model in India and has been recognised so by the India Book of Records in August 2022," he said.

He has also made models of other aircraft too including the Sukhoi jet. Now, he is making a model of another transport aircraft--Antonov-An 225 model, its wing span will be 12 feet.

Khokhar informs that whatever work he is doing is within the guidelines prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation including those pertaining to the height to which such aero models can fly.

He says he has also tied up with three universities--Chandigarh University, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda and GNA University, Phagwara.

Khokhar teaches students some nuances of aeronautics and feels that building model aircraft is a great way to familiarize youngsters with scientific principles and introduce students to the principles of aeronautics and the technicalities of aeromodelling.

For their practicals, he organises various workshops regarding aeromodelling. The students get to visit his farm where they are shown how working models of various aircraft are made, and given lessons about basic designing and training on how these are operated.

He has also registered a detailed syllabus on aeromodelling with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University and students will be taught this as part of the course subject.

Many universities and many regiments of the Army have felicitated him, he says.

He says he is also doing some projects for the defence forces.

Khokhar feels proud of the fact that his elder son also drew inspiration from his hobby and become an aeronautical engineer.  

#Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

2
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

3
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

4
Trending

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

5
Punjab

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

7
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

8
Nation

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

9
Haryana

Expressway project may disrupt Faridabad traffic for four days

10
Nation

NIA to court: Terrorist Rinda still absconding

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

The counting of votes will take place on December 7

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...

Congress announces ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26

Congress announces 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26

The follow-up programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have yatra...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...


Cities

View All

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs