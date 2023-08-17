Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 16

A 21-year-old woman from Jalal village in Bathinda was killed in a road accident in Brampton, Canada.

The deceased, Jasmine Kaur Gondara of Jalal village married Satwinder Singh of Faridkot on August 5, 2022, and went to Canada on a study visa on August 25.

Jasmine met with an accident while heading back home. She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Peel Regional Police said a woman had died after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton. The collision happened on Chinguacousy Road, south of Valleyway Drive.

Emergency crews were called to Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 pm for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

The police said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating in the probe.

The investigation is ongoing and the Major Collision Bureau has taken over. The circumstances of the collision were not released yet. It’s unclear if Jasmine was riding a motorcycle or was walking.

#Brampton #Canada #Faridkot