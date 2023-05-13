Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, may 12

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class XII and X boards on Friday, students across the state had a lot of celebrate about — joint toppers and a long list of meritorious students.

In Class XII result, Deeksha of DAV Senior Secondary School topped in the district with 98.4 per cent, followed by Harshvardhan Gupta of The Millennium School with 98.2 per cent and Prachi of Delhi Public School with 98 per cent.

In the Class X result, two students — Prisha Taneja of St Joseph’s Convent School, Bathinda, and Gazal Goyal of St Xavier’s High School, Rampura Phul — topped in the district with 99 per cent, followed by Dhawani Goyal of The Millennium School with 98.8 per cent and Vanshika of Silver Oaks School with 98.2 per cent.