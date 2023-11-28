Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

IANS

Lucknow, November 27

The UP Police ATS have arrested two people suspected of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Amrit Gill, also known as Amrit Pal, a 25-year-old from Bhatinda, and Riyazuddin, aged 36, from Faridnagar in Ghaziabad, were arrested following an investigation into their alleged illicit activities. The probe led to the discovery that the duo had been “transmitting sensitive and confidential information to the ISI in exchange for money”.

