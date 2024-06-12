Bathinda man among 4 held for smuggling heroin

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 11

Rajasthan Police and Special Operation Group team held a couple and two others with 6 kg heroin that was smuggled recently through drones from Pakistan. Among them is a Talwandi Sabo resident, who had come to take delivery of heroin on Sunday night. The value of the seized heroin in the international market is said to be Rs 30 crore.

Police sources said that two bike-borne individuals, identified as Dalbir Singh and Naresh Kumar Meghwal, were initially held near the border village Chak 75 NP of Raisinghnagar. They were going to deliver 3 kg heroin to one Gurkaran Singh of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, who had arrived on a luxury car.

Dalbir is a resident of Chak 79 NP village, where a wired fence crosses his field. Naresh Meghwal lives in a rented house in Chak 16 GM village.

Following interrogation, police on Monday evening recovered 3 kg heroin that Dalbir’s wife Paramjit had dumped in their cattle shed. She has also been arrested.

Police sources said today that names of Sukhdeep Kala, alias Sukhbir, who was jailed at Amritsar two years back in an NDPS Act case and Sandeep, alias Sunny Dyal, who claimed to be a US resident, have surfaced in the investigation in this racket. It is yet to be ascertained whether Sandeep was NRI.

Investigation indicated that one Binder of Bathinda had reportedly introduced Talwandi Sabo resident Gurkaran to Sandeep. Gurkaran was asked to collect heroin packets using “Pathan” code from Dalbir and Naresh who would use “suit” code before giving the delivery.

It also surfaced in investigation that Sukhdeep Kala, a resident of Chak 16GM village, involved acquaintances Dalbir and Naresh in smuggling.

Heroin packets, three each, were dropped reportedly by a Pakistani drone in two sorties. Dalbir gave one packet to his wife to dump the same and information for another packet was shared with Naresh.

Police said that call details of the phones used by the suspects were being examined.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Pakistan #Rajasthan