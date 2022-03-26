Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 25

Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill has refused to take a government vehicle or security cover. Gill is these days seen moving around in his Wagon R car without any security detail.

Gill is among a few leaders in the new government to have shunned security cover or declined an official car, which he is entitled to as an MLA. After taking oath as an MLA, Gill is learnt to have received a call pertaining to a government vehicle, an Innova, but he declined.

Talking to The Tribune, Gill said: “I am against VIP culture. I had written a letter requesting not to provide security, but the local police sent a few security personnel. But I don’t take them along. I will again ask them to take back the security personnel. I am a common man and don’t need security.” He has also declined to take an official vehicle. Gill says he owns two cars and doesn’t require an official vehicle.