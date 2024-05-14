Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda and Bathinda Police have arrested three SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.

This was stated by the Punjab DGP in a post on X.

On April 27, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex, Bathinda.

On May 9, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station, Delhi.

