Chandigarh, May 14
Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda and Bathinda Police have arrested three SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.
This was stated by the Punjab DGP in a post on X.
On April 27, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex, Bathinda.
On May 9, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station, Delhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for deficiency in service under Consumer Protection Act, rules Supreme Court
The top court overrules the National Consumer Disputes Redre...
With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency
PM Modi is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat,...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...
Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi
On April 27, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on walls of ...