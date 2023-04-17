Bathinda police question 4 Army men over killings

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 16
The Bathinda police today interrogated four Army personnel over the killing of four jawans of 80 Medium Regiment of Artillery at the Bathinda military station on April 12.
Eight Army men will be interrogated tomorrow. After the killings, the police had issued notices to 12 jawans of Bathinda Cantonment, summoning them for questioning in the case. Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said the role and statements of some jawans in the case had raised suspicion, resulting in the issuance of summons. Both the police and the Army were investigating various angles and aspects to solve the case, he added. According to police sources, the role of some Army personnel has to be thoroughly investigated. There are doubts over the statements of some jawans on the number of attackers and their appearance. The statement about the attackers wearing kurta-pyjama and carrying an axe and a rifle raises suspicion too as there were only bullet marks on all victims and none of them had an injury by a sharp-edged weapon.
