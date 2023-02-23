Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 23

The Bathinda Vigilance Bureau reportedly arrested AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan from near Karnal in Haryana on Thursday morning in a bribery case.

However, the VB is yet to issue a statement.

The complaint was lodged by the husband of the Ghudda village sarpanch.

The VB was under pressure as it was accused of shielding the MLA while arresting only his aide.

Also, Congress leader Harvinder Laddi had announced to stage a protest on Thursday outside the VB's office. The government also feared a protest by the opposition parties over the issue in the House during the budget session.

Rattan is no stranger to controversy as he was expelled from the SAD over allegations of duping people in the name of providing them jobs.

Sources claimed that the voice samples of Rattan were confirmed in the forensic examination of the audio recording, after which the CMO gave the nod for action against him.

Meanwhile, releasing a video, SAD leader Daljit Cheema said the government tried to shield its MLA, but following pressure from various political parties it was forced to arrest him. He demanded an independent inquiry against the MLA.