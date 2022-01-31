Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 30

Former MLA and SAD candidate from Bathinda (Urban) Sarup Chand Singla’s son Dinav Singla along with six other persons have been booked for thrashing a labourer who was pasting posters of Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal on Parinda Road.

The victim, Davinder Kumar, told the police that he earned livelihood by putting up a fruit cart in the morning and pasted posters of political parties in the night.

Davinder said on January 28 at 10.30 pm he was carrying posters and was stopped by two bikers on Parinda Road. He said the duo called their accomplices. The victim alleged that five men came on an MPV and started beating him. Davinder said Dinav and his accomplices thrashed him and threatened to kill him, before fleeing.

Meanwhile, SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla termed the incident political motivated. Singla claimed no such incident took place and the victim got admitted to the Civil Hospital after 11 hours.

DSP, City, Ashwant Singh said, “After receiving the complaint, we verified the spot and also checked the CCTV footage. It has been found that the accused was beating the victim and efforts are on to identify others as well.”

A case under Sections 341, 323, 506 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against Dinav and six unidentified persons. —

