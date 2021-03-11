Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 12

Even as Government School, Dhobiana, boasts of the latest amenities, including a swimming pool, in its newly-constructed building, students are being forced to sit on the bare floor as there are not enough desks.

Inaugurated by the then Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on January 7, a sum of Rs 1.25 crore was spent on the school building, including Rs 35 lakh on the pool. Neither is the pool operational, nor does the school have enough desks. The students face great difficulty in writing notes.

Short of 170 desks, Principal Monika says they have sent a request for 200 desks to the head office in Mohali. “The school having been upgraded from the primary to senior secondary level, more students were enrolled this year even though we have students up to Class VIII as of now,” she explained.

Prof NK Gosian, an educationist, observed: “The Chief Minister talks of sending teachers abroad for training, but the stark reality is that most government schools lack basic facilities. The government must set its priorities right.”

