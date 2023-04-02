Bathinda: 'Special gathering' on April 7

Our Correspondent

Bathinda: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called a “special gathering” at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, on April 7. The message released by Akal Takht Secretariat urged Sikh intellectuals, including Sikh journalists, to attend the event. TNS

698 apply for 80 posts

Muktsar: As many as 698 people have applied for 80 posts of sweeper in the Muktsar Municipal Council. The interview process is underway. Rajnish Kumar, Executive Officer, Muktsar Municipal Council, said the sweepers would be hired on a contractual basis at the DC rate of Rs 10,600 per month. “The applicants will get preference according to their qualifications,” he said. TNS

Former minister dead

Phagwara: Former minister and BJP leader Swarna Ram breathed his last on Saturday following a prolonged illness. Former Banga MLA and his son Mohan Lal said his father felt uncomfortable and was rushed to a hospital in Baba Gadhia. He is survived by his wife Raj Rani, two sons and a daughter.