Bathinda: 'Special gathering' on April 7

Bathinda: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called a “special gathering” at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, on April 7. The message released by Akal Takht Secretariat urged Sikh intellectuals, including Sikh journalists, to attend the event. TNS
698 apply for 80 posts
Muktsar: As many as 698 people have applied for 80 posts of sweeper in the Muktsar Municipal Council. The interview process is underway. Rajnish Kumar, Executive Officer, Muktsar Municipal Council, said the sweepers would be hired on a contractual basis at the DC rate of Rs 10,600 per month. “The applicants will get preference according to their qualifications,” he said. TNS
Former minister dead
Phagwara: Former minister and BJP leader Swarna Ram breathed his last on Saturday following a prolonged illness. Former Banga MLA and his son Mohan Lal said his father felt uncomfortable and was rushed to a hospital in Baba Gadhia. He is survived by his wife Raj Rani, two sons and a daughter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...