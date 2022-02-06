Bathinda’s Reenat envoy to Netherlands

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 5

A native of Bathinda district and 1989-batch IFS officer, Reenat Sandhu, has been appointed India’s next ambassador to The Netherlands. Reenat hails from Multania village, where her father and Chandigarh-based businessman Amarjit Singh Sidhu owns land. She is currently serving as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Sandhu had served as Ambassador to Italy and San Marino from 2017-2020. Besides she was a Minister (Commerce)/Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC from 2014-2017. —