Battered, link roads in Fazilka border villages yet to be repaired

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, June 10

Link roads in border villages of the district that had been damaged by floods one year ago are yet to be constructed. The reason attributed to the paucity of funds with the state government.

The extensive damage was caused in one dozen villages across the Kawanwali Pattan bridge in July last year.

Harmesh Warwal, sarpanch of Jhangar Bhaini border village, said the road network was badly hit by the floods from the Kawanwali bridge to Ram Singh Bhaini village adjoining the Indo-Pak border as water accumulated on the roads for about two months.

Jangir Singh, sarpanch and nambardar of the affected Chak Rohela village, said not even a single road had either been constructed or repaired since then. Villagers were at the receiving end as they had to ply their vehicles on the damaged roads, resulting in the breakdown of vehicles many times.

The worst-affected villages are Jhangar Bhaini, Retewali Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Teje Rohela, Chak Rohela, Walleshah Hithar, Gatti Number 1, Dhani Sadda Singh, Dona Nanka, Dona Sikandari, Mohar Sona, Mohar Khiva and Muhar Jamsher. These are surrounded by three sides from Pakistan and on the fourth side with the Sutlej. The road connects these villages to the main town of Fazilka is in bad shape.

Farmer Harbans Singh of Gulaba Bhaini village said none came to ask for their well-being after the floods.

Villagers are upset as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann often highlights the miseries of the border villages of Dona Nanka, Teja Rohela, Mahatam Nagar and Jhangar Bhaini in his speeches, but he has failed to come to their rescue.

Executive Engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, Sahil Gagneja said as per the report, 49 km of roads had damaged and the department had prepared an estimate of Rs 6.70 crore to re-construct these.

