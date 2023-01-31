BBC documentary on Gujarat riots screened at Punjabi University, Patiala, ABVP objects

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

Exploiting a loophole in the rules, students of Punjabi University, Patiala, today screened BBC’s documentary ‘India: the Modi question’. The documentary, which is based on the Gujarat riots has been banned by the Central Government, was screened peacefully in presence of over 300 students and a few police officials who kept an eye to check any trouble.

Students said they held the screening to deliver a message against curbing freedom of speech. “We screened the BBC documentary in the evening. We do not need permission to hold events in the open. It was done outside Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha library,” a member of the Punjab Students’ Union said.

Earlier in the day, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who strongly opposed the screening, had submitted a memorandum to the university’s authorities against it.

After the screening, a union leader said they would write to the police and seek registration of an FIR against those who held the programme.

Dean Students’ Welfare Anupama could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

The public relations office said student activities held in the open do not require permission from the authorities.

SHO Amritvir Singh said, “We had not received any complaint about it in writing,” he said.

