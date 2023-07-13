 BBMB not to release excess water from Bhakra, Pong dams : The Tribune India

BBMB not to release excess water from Bhakra, Pong dams

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 12

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will not release any excess water from the Bhakra and Pong dams in the Sutlej and Beas till the situation in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Haryana normalises.

As on July 12, the water level at Bhakra Dam was recorded at 1,628.72 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,680 feet, while at Pong, the water level was 1,363.96 feet against the top mark of 1,390 feet, respectively.

A special Technical Committee Meeting comprising BBMB officials and representatives of member states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi was held today in which the matter was discussed.

Though the BBMB has not released any water, a communication was sent to the state authorities on July 11 that an extra 16,000 cusecs of water would be released from Bhakra on July 13 in addition to the 19,000 cusecs being released in routine.

Punjab had objected to this move pointing out that there was no requirement for releasing extra water from the dam when the water level in the reservoir at present was much below the top mark, while rivers and streams in many places in the state were swollen.

During the meeting, the position of dams was reviewed and the position of waterlogging in the downstream areas was also discussed. It was decided that the day-to-day coordination with the state authorities would be maintained, BBMB Chairman Nand Lal Sharma said. The situation will be reviewed after 3-4 days and further action shall be taken accordingly, he added.

According to the BBMB, the position of these reservoirs is comfortable as there is still a vacant capacity at Bhakra and Pong, offering enough leeway to absorb heavy inflows if required in the coming dams.

Due to this extraordinary influx of water in the dams, the level in Bhakra Dam has risen by 22.1 feet and in Pong Dam the level has risen by 25.09 feet in the past four days, Sharma said.

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Knotty affair: Power poles misused by cable companies in New Mohini Park in Amritsar

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe