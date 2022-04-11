BBMB, NPL win awards

Tribune News Service

Patiala/Chandigarh, April 10

The Independent Power Producers’ Association of India (IPPAI) has declared Nabha Power Limited (NPL) as the winner in the “Best Thermal Power Generator — Commissioned after 2010” category.

Suresh Kumar Narang, Chief Executive, NPL, received the award at the IPPAI Power Awards Ceremony held during the 22nd Regulators & Policy makers Retreat 2022 at Belgaum, Karnataka, on Saturday. The NPL was rewarded for continued excellence in its Rajpura thermal power plant operations.

Meanwhile, the IPPAI has conferred “Best Hydro Power Generator Award” on the BBMB. The award was received by SS Dadwal, Chief Engineer (Generation), on behalf of the board. —