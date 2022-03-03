BBMB raises security concerns over looming farmers’ protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has raised concern over the security of its establishments in the wake of some groups threatening protests against the recent change in rules for appointment of two whole-time members of the board.

Sources said the matter had been discussed between the BBMB authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Some politicians and farmers’ group had said they would hold protests on the lines of the recent farmers’ stir in Punjab and Delhi if the new rules are not withdrawn.

The BBMB is strategically important from the view on irrigation, power generation and supply of drinking water to Punjab, Haryana, HP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.

Besides maintaining two large dams, Bhakra on the Sutlej and Pond on the Beas and some canals, the BBMB also operates several hydro-power stations on these rivers.

The security of BBMB establishments is also being taken over by the Central Industrial Security Force that functions under the MHA. It will relieve the Punjab Police and Himachal Pradesh Police.

Sources said there was a security issue as the police were unable to spare adequate manpower to secure BBMB establishments. —

