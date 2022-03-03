BBMB raises security concerns over looming farmers’ protest

Chandigarh, March 2
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has raised concern over the security of its establishments in the wake of some groups threatening protests against the recent change in rules for appointment of two whole-time members of the board.
Sources said the matter had been discussed between the BBMB authorities and law enforcement agencies.
Some politicians and farmers’ group had said they would hold protests on the lines of the recent farmers’ stir in Punjab and Delhi if the new rules are not withdrawn.
The BBMB is strategically important from the view on irrigation, power generation and supply of drinking water to Punjab, Haryana, HP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.
Besides maintaining two large dams, Bhakra on the Sutlej and Pond on the Beas and some canals, the BBMB also operates several hydro-power stations on these rivers.
The security of BBMB establishments is also being taken over by the Central Industrial Security Force that functions under the MHA. It will relieve the Punjab Police and Himachal Pradesh Police.
Sources said there was a security issue as the police were unable to spare adequate manpower to secure BBMB establishments. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations