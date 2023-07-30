BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 30

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) achieved a record power generation output of 625.26 lakh units in a single day on July 29, surpassing its previous record of 615.94 lakh units set on July 28.

In addition to this, BBMB also achieved maximum peak generation of 2,784 MW on the same day surpassing its previous record of 2,733 MW achieved on July 22, a BBMB spokesperson said on Sunday.

BBMB had achieved record generation of 604.24 lakh units way back on August 21, 2008. This record was broken on July 24, 2023 by generating 615.14 lakh units. Thereafter two more records were set.

BBMB is continuously upgrading the generating capacity of its power plants through Renovation, Modernisation and Uprating (RM&U) of its units to meet the growing energy demands of the nation.

The RM&U of Bhakra Left Bank Power House was completed by BBMB in June 2023, following which the installed capacity of Bhakra Left Bank Power House has increased from 540 MW to 630 MW.

The upgrade involved incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies and modern engineering practices to enhance the efficiency and performance of the power plant. This initiative is part of BBMB’s commitment to embracing innovation and sustainable practices in the power generation sector and has helped BBMB in achieving new highs in power generation, the spokesperson said.

During torrential rains in the month of July, BBMB had successfully absorbed the entire flood water that originated in the Sutlej and Beas rivers in the reservoirs at Bhakra and Pong Dams respectively, thereby significantly reducing the fury of floods in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

Now, when the flood waters in the downstream areas have receded, BBMB has started controlled discharge of water from its dams, which has led to record production of electricity. The water situation is comfortable, with the level in dams being above normal.

On achieving this accomplishment, Nand Lal Sharman, Chairman BBMB, congratulated all employees for their tireless efforts and exceptional performance and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence and innovation.

He reiterated BBMB’s commitment to consistently embrace innovation, operational efficiency and sustainable practices to serve the nation with reliable, low cost and pollution free power supply.

