Be accessible to public: DGP to senior officers

Chandigarh, June 9

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today directed all the senior police officers from the rank of Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGP) up to Station House Officers (SHOs) to remain present in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days to resolve public grievances.

“Directions have been issued to all Range ADGPs/IGPs/DIGs, Commissioners of Police, SSPs, DSPs and SHOs to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days for redressal of public grievances. Being available to the citizens is the foremost duty of the police,” the DGP wrote on his official ‘X’ handle.

He said at the Punjab Police Headquarters (PPHQ) in Chandigarh, senior officers of the rank of Special DGP/Additional DGP have been assigned days for being available to meet citizens and resolve their grievances.

According to the the nformation, Special DGP (Welfare) Ishwar Singh has been assigned Monday to listen to the public grievances. Similarly, ADGP Security SS Srivastava will remain available for public on Tuesday, ADGP Traffic AS Rai on Wednesday, ADGP Provisioning G Nageswara Rao on Thursday and Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla

on Friday.

