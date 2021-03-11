Be battle ready: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to Congress party cadre

Chandigarh, May 2
PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked the party cadre to be battle ready to hold the government to account.
Addressing a meeting of grassroots workers and representatives of frontal organisations, Warring said the Congress’ role was crucial in not letting it get away with the promises it had made before the elections. The PCC president, accompanied by working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, held a series of meetings with Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon; Mahila Congress leader Gursharan Kaur Randhawa besides other party leaders here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...