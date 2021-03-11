Be battle ready: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to Congress party cadre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked the party cadre to be battle ready to hold the government to account.

Addressing a meeting of grassroots workers and representatives of frontal organisations, Warring said the Congress’ role was crucial in not letting it get away with the promises it had made before the elections. The PCC president, accompanied by working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, held a series of meetings with Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon; Mahila Congress leader Gursharan Kaur Randhawa besides other party leaders here today.

