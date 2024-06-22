Be courteous & vigilant, Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur tells cops

Malerkotla, June 21
Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur and SP (Headquarters) Swaranjit Kaur today made a surprise visit to the police stations.
The duo asked the police personnel to be courteous and vigilant while dealing with the people visiting their offices. They were asked to be extra-vigilant towards sinister designs of anti-social elements, including drug peddlers, eve- teasers and chain snatchers.
“Though Circle Officers are already keeping a close watch on functional efficiency of the police stations and offices falling under their jurisdiction, we have launched a campaign to conduct periodic and surprise checking at these offices,” said Simrat, adding that In-charges had been directed to keep their records up to date to ensure compliance of instructions.
Besides reviewing lists of habitual offenders, the police officers took stock of situation regarding maintenance of law and order in the district.
