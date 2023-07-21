Beant Assassination: Decide within two months on convict's early release: CJM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu has fixed two months’ time to decide the recommendation for the premature release of Shamsher Singh, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

The CJM court passed the order on a bail application filed by the convict. The convict filed the bail application in the wake of an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in January to release on regular bail all convicts who had completed their life sentence but in whose case the decision regarding permanent release was pending.

The court said as per a report filed by the Superintendent, Model Jail, Chandigarh, Shamsher Singh had already undergone imprisonment of 27 years six months and 18 days as on July 8. His conduct inside the jail was good. He had recommended the premature release on July 13.