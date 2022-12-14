Beant assassination case convict moves HC for premature release

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

More than 27 years after Punjab’s former CM Beant Singh was assassinated, a convict in the case today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking pre-mature release. Taking up his petition, Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued a notice of motion to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. A notice was also issued to Burail Jail Superintendent, Patiala District Magistrate and the SSP.

Mere pawns Referring to a HC order conforming life imprisonment and other short-term sentences awarded to the petitioner, Jindal added a Division Bench recorded the finding that Gurmeet Singh and co-accused Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh were merely pawns in the hands of Balwant Singh and Jagtar Singh Hawara. They were only giving logistic support for the assassination.

Justice Jhingan fixed February 20, 2023, as the next date of hearing on the petition filed by Gurmeet Singh through counsel Vijay K Jindal and Vipul Jindal. The Bench, during the preliminary hearing of the case, was told that the Gurmeet Singh was seeking the quashing of the impugned order dated October 31, whereby his plea for pre-mature release was declined.

This, Vijay Jindal contended, was violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Directions were also sought for issuance of an order, holding that the petitioner fulfilled all the requisite conditions for grant of premature release and was fully entitled to the same on usual terms and conditions in accordance with the policy applicable to the UT convicts after completion of 14-year actual sentence and 20-year total sentence.