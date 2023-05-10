Beant Singh murder convict granted bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Life convict in the Beant Singh assassination case Lakhwinder Singh Lakha was granted bail by a local court here today.

The court of CJM Dr Amar Inder Singh granted him bail on the furnishing of two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each.

Lakha’s sister Sukhwinder Kaur had filed a plea for the acceptance of bail bonds on behalf of the accused through advocate Jaspal Singh.

The advocate said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered to release on regular bail all those who had completed their life sentences, but the decision as regards their permanent release was yet to be taken.

In this case, the Jail Superintendent and the Home Secretary deposed in the court and got recorded their statements after which the court issued this order, he said.

He said he would be on bail till any decision on his permanent release was taken by the competent authorities.