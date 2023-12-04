Beant Singh's assassin Jagtar Singh Tara gets 2-hour parole

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 3

Jagtar Singh Tara, who is serving a life sentence at Model Jail, Burail, for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh came out on parole for two hours to attend the marriage of his niece at a village gudwara near here on Sunday.

On November 29, the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed two-hour ‘in-custody parole’ to him to attend his niece’s wedding on December 3. It is for the second time that Tara was granted a few hours of custody parole. Earlier, on April 30 he was allowed to attend the bhog ceremony of his brother at his native village Dekwala in Ropar district.

Tara was arrested in September 1995 in Delhi for his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh. He, along with two other assassins Jagtar Singh Hawara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, had escaped from the jail in 2004 after digging a 104-foot-long tunnel. Hawara was re-arrested in 2005, Bheora was arrested on March 23, 2006. Tara was arrested in Thailand in 2015.

Today, Tara was brought to the gurdwara at Mughal Majri village amid heavy security. He refused to talk to the media on the occasion. Tara returned with cops from gurdwara soon after the marriage ceremony was complete.

