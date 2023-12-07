Bear expenses spent in converting Primary Health Centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Partap Singh Bajwa to AAP

Chandigarh, December 6
Following the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government considering to reopen the Primary Health Centres in the state, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said CM Bhagwant Mann government has taken another U-Turn.
“A better sense seems to have prevailed and the AAP now plans to reopen the Primary Health Centres. It’s always better late than never. However, the AAP government should also explain who would be responsible for the expenses it used to convert the Primary Health Centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics at the first place. Would the Aam Aadmi Party deposit it from its party funds?” Bajwa asked.
Bajwa said the AAP government is planning to explore the possibility of reopening the PHCs on the same premises, because the Union Health Ministry had stopped the funds of Rs 650 crore under the National Health Mission.
