Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, May 5
To beat the scorching heat and sustain their campaign till June 1, when the state goes to the polls, from traditional campaign methods like going door to door and holding corner sabhas, candidates are now visiting parks, gardens and tea stalls in mornings to reach out to walkers and joggers, both young and old.
With just less than a month to go for polling, campaigning is gradually picking up pace in the Bathinda constituency as parties have started reaching out to voters.
At 6.30 am this morning, BJP candidate Parampal Kaur visits Jogger’s Park and Rose Garden and also stopped at a tea stall in the city to talk to people, having tea.
Similarly, Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu had also gone to Rose Garden where he met morning walkers and also participated in yoga with people there. Later, he went to Jogger’s Park to meet people.
Lok Sabha candidates in Bathinda go for morning walk to engage with voters directly, discussing civic issues, promising development and seeking advice.
The candidates say in morning campaigns, the fitness enthusiast youth, the elderly and women all can be reached out and it’s the only place to meet before the summer heat forces people within the four walls of homes and offices.
