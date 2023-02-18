Bedi is PSEB chairperson

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dr Satbir Bedi, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). A 1986-batch IAS officer, she has also served as the Chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education. TNS

Electricity meters gutted

Abohar: Dozens of electricity meters were gutted, reportedly due to a short circuit, at street No. 11 of the Nai Abadi area here on Thursday night. Residents informed electricity board officials and the Fire Department about the meters on fire. Later, the power supply was cut and fire was brought under control. OC

Special trains to Haridwar

Abohar: The demand of the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangh to run special festival trains for Haridwar has been accepted. The General Manager, North Western Railway, on Thursday issued a notification to run Sriganganagar-Abohar-Haridwar express special trains on February 19 and 20. OC

2.5-yr-old wins Rs 10L lottery

Abohar: A two-and-a-half-year- old girl, Inayat, has won the first prize of Rs 10 lakh in the weekly lottery run by the Nagaland Government. In a draw held on Wednesday, the lottery ticket bought in her name for just Rs 100 won the first prize. Her father, Prashant Pasricha, runs a newspaper stall here. OC

Man immolates himself

Moga: Depressed and mentally harassed over his wife’s extra-marital relations, 35-year old Jagtar Singhhas allegedly burnt himself to death at Himmatpura village in Nihalsinghwala sub-division of the district. The police have arrested his wife and her paramour. tns

Teachers stage protest

Ropar: Protesting against the government’s decision to lower the retirement age from 60 to 58, teachers from Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib; Bela College and Khalsa College of Morinda staged a dharna on Thursday.