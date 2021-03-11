Beer, IMFL rates to go down as AAP govt in Punjab approves new excise policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Punjab government on Wednesday approved new excise policy, which is expected to generate revenue worth Rs 9,647.85 crore, a 40 per cent rise over the last fiscal, and make liquor cheaper by making it on a par with the neighbouring states.

Under the new policy, rates of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer will come down.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the policy strives to keep a stringent check over smuggling of liquor from the neighboring states through extensive enforcement and by incorporating new technological measures.

The excise policy, which aims to collect Rs 9,647.85 crore in 2022-23, will be applicable for a period for nine months from July 1.

The Cabinet also gave nod for allotting two special battalions of police to the Excise Department, in addition to already existing force, for keeping an effective vigil over the pilferage. This will also help in keeping a better check over the supply of illicit liquor into Punjab from the neighbouring states.

The new Excise Policy aims to break the nexus of mafia involved in liquor trade.

As per the new excise policy, there will be allotment of 177 groups with the provision of 6,378 vends. The excise duty on all kind of liquor, except medium liquor, will be charged at the rate of one per cent of the wholesale price.

On the same pattern assessed fee of Indian-made foreign liquor shall also be charged at the rate of one per cent of the wholesale price. The prices of liquor shall now be almost on a par with neighboring states, an official statement said. (With IANS inputs)