Simranjit Singh Mann: Begin trade with Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann today said India should open borders with Pakistan and carry out trade.

He said all gurdwara parbandhak committees in other states should fall under the ambit of the SGPC and suggested that the SGPC chief should go to the Supreme Court over the matter.

The MP was in Patiala to address a press conference where he said, “India is carrying out trade with China but it fails to carry out trade with Pakistan solely because it is a Muslim country and they feel the Sikhs will benefit from it.” He said the case of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

#Pakistan #Sangrur #SGPC #Sikhs #simranjit singh mann