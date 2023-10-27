 Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

The state Cabinet in January 2021 had approved the acquisition and conservation of her palace Mubarik Manzil Palace in Malerkotla

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa. Photo: X/@RajaBrar_INC



IANS

Chandigarh, October 27

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, the wife of the last Nawab of Malerkotla in Punjab, passed away on Friday, her family said.

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa was the successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who is revered as he had raised his voice against the execution of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh -- in the court of Wazir Khan, the Subedar of Sirhind, in 1705.

The state Cabinet in January 2021, then led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had approved the acquisition and conservation of her palace Mubarik Manzil Palace in Malerkotla in Sangrur district.

The state gave Rs 3 crore to Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa for transferring the heritage property to it.

Notably, Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa had written to Punjab authorities to point out that the palace, of which she is the sole owner, is an invaluable heritage property that was more than 150 years old.

#Malerkotla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters