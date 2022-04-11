Behbal Kalan Case: Probe to be over in 3 months, protesters told

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 10

A five-member delegation of advocates from the office of Advocate General (AG) today visited Behbal Kalan and gave an assurance to the protesters that the state government would take the investigation into the 2015 police firing and sacrilege incidents to its logical conclusion in the next three months.

Four days ago, members of various Sikh organisations had blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar National Highway here, saying they would not end their protest till the state government delivered justice in the cases.

To prevail upon the protesters, a team of advocates from the AG office had visited Behbal Kalan on April 6 and sought three days to apprise them about the deadline to solve the cases after consultation with the state government and AG office. On the assurance of the advocates, the protesters had ended the road blockade.

Seeking three more months for the completion of investigation, the advocates today said as there were several legal issues involved in the investigation, the state government needed the time to take the cases to their logical conclusion.

While some protesters did not agree with the proposal and blocked the national highway to continue their protest today, on the assurance of the advocates of giving monthly progress report in the cases, the protesters relented.