BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: AAP MLA fires salvo at own govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

In a major embarrassment to the AAP government, party MLA from Amritsar (North) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, in a post on social media today, alleged that the accused in the Behbal Kalan firing incident were being protected and the witnesses were being forced to turn hostile.

“I trusted your (Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann) words and resigned from police force. I became the victim of politics,” he posted on his Facebook account.

He also uploaded an old video of the CM, in which he had said he would take prompt action on the inquiry report of the then IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was member of the then SIT formed by the previous Congress government to probe the incident.

“Now it is your Special Investigation Team (SIT) and you are the Home Minister. But the SIT was forcing the witnesses to turn hostile and their statements are being recorded again. I am contesting the case in the court by hiring private lawyers. I am being humiliated deliberately,” he alleged in the post.

“The Punjabis have been betrayed. But the last verdict will be given by the court of Guru Gobind Singh and my fight will continue while adding that he is ready for any make any sacrifice and pay the price,” he added.

The post came two days after family members of a victim in the Behbal Kalan police firing approached a Faridkot court accusing Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh of allegedly introducing fake witnesses during investigations in the case. The court asked the new SIT to consider his allegations.

CM’s old video uploaded

The AAP MLA from Amritsar (North) uploaded an old video of the Chief Minister, in which he says he will take prompt action on the inquiry report of the then IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was member of the then SIT formed by the previous Congress government to probe the incident.

I became victim of politics I trusted your (Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann) words and resigned from police force. I became the victim of politics. — Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, Amritsar (north) AAP MLA

#Behbal Kalan #Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh #Social Media