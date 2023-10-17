Behbal Kalan firing: Court asks SIT to consider allegations of victim's father against ex-IGP

Faridkot, October 16
After the father of a victim of the Behbal Kalan police firing approached a court here, accusing former IGP and sitting Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of introducing fake witnesses during investigation in the case, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class today asked the new SIT to consider his allegations.
