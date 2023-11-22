Behbal Kalan firing: File reply to charges by victim's father, SIT told

Faridkot, November 21
In the Behbal Kalan police firing case, a court of an Additional Sessions Judge here today asked the special investigation team (SIT) to give reply to the allegations levelled by the father of a victim against former IGP and sitting Amritsar (North) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for giving consent to the granting of pardon to a prime accused.
Mahinder Singh, father of deceased Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was allegedly killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, has approached the court, demanding recalling an order of September 15, 2020, in which pardon was tendered to a prime accused, police inspector Pardeep Singh.
In his application in court, Mahinder alleged that it was Pardeep who had started kicking and slapping the peaceful protesters, leading to the police firing and killing of his son and one other protester.
