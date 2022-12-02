Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha demands resignation of Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Faridkot, December 1
Members of the Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha today demanded resignation of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan after the state government failed to deliver justice as promised by him.
On October 14, while attending 7th anniversary of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, who were killed in the alleged police firing, Sandhwan had sought 45 days to provide justice.
45-day deadline over, Speaker should join dharna: Victim's son
The 45-day deadline ended on November 30. The Speaker should keep his words and join the dharna now. Sukhraj Singh, son of a victim
The Speaker had announced to provide justice by November 30, failing which he promised to resign and join the protesters.
Sukhraj Singh, son of deceased Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said, “The 45-day deadline ended on November 30. The Speaker should keep his words and join the dharna now.”
Sukhraj has been sitting on the dharna at Behbal Kalan since December 16, 2021. In the past one year, many delegations of the state government and AAP leaders met the protesters, demanding more time to complete the probe and punish the culprits.
Sandhwan along with two AAP MLAs, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Kulwant Singh Pandori, had participated during the 7th anniversary of the incident. In the event, former IGP and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had alleged the investigation by two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) into the police firing incidents of October 2015 was allegedly aimed at shielding the Badals instead of nailing the culprits. He had also urged the Speaker to call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to debate the sacrilege and police firing incidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money
4 accused have been arrested
Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles
Will be voluntary, not mandatory