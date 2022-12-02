Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha demands resignation of Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 1

Members of the Behbal Kalan Insaaf Morcha today demanded resignation of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan after the state government failed to deliver justice as promised by him.

On October 14, while attending 7th anniversary of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, who were killed in the alleged police firing, Sandhwan had sought 45 days to provide justice.

45-day deadline over, Speaker should join dharna: Victim's son The 45-day deadline ended on November 30. The Speaker should keep his words and join the dharna now. Sukhraj Singh, son of a victim

The Speaker had announced to provide justice by November 30, failing which he promised to resign and join the protesters.

Two Sikh protesters Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh were killed in alleged police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. File photo

Sukhraj Singh, son of deceased Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said, “The 45-day deadline ended on November 30. The Speaker should keep his words and join the dharna now.”

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Sukhraj has been sitting on the dharna at Behbal Kalan since December 16, 2021. In the past one year, many delegations of the state government and AAP leaders met the protesters, demanding more time to complete the probe and punish the culprits.

Sandhwan along with two AAP MLAs, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Kulwant Singh Pandori, had participated during the 7th anniversary of the incident. In the event, former IGP and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had alleged the investigation by two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) into the police firing incidents of October 2015 was allegedly aimed at shielding the Badals instead of nailing the culprits. He had also urged the Speaker to call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to debate the sacrilege and police firing incidents.

#behbal kalan #Faridkot #kultar singh sandhwan