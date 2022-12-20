Behbal Kalan police firing victim's son quits govt job over 'denial' of justice

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 19

As a sign of protest against the state government for not ensuring justice in seven years, the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, one of the victims of the Behbal Kalan firing incident, today resigned from a government job provided to him on compassionate grounds.

Prabhdeep Singh, Krishan’s son, was appointed in the Education Department after the killing of his father in October 2015. Sukhraj Singh, Krishan’s Bhagwan other son, is sitting on a protest dharna on the National Highway near Behbal Kalan village for the past one year.

Two Sikh protesters Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan in 2015. File photo

“Seven years back, the state government had given me a job with a promise of punishing all those responsible for killing of my father,” said Prabhdeep. “For the last one year, my elder brother, Sukhraj, has been sitting on a dharna demanding justice which has been denied to us so far. So there is no logic in my sticking to the government job when my family has not been given justice in the killing of my father,” he added.

Sukhraj said there was a conspiracy to weaken the peaceful protest. “On December 15, after the protesters at Behbal Kalan had given a call to block the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, we got the message that for any death on the road due to this blockage, the protesters will be held responsible. We decided not to block the road as an innocent commuter might be made a scapegoat to defame protesters,” he said.

#behbal kalan #Faridkot #Sikhs