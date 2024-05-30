Behind the badge: Unsung sacrifice of women cops on poll duty for long hours

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 29

Children of policewomen performing election duty deserve special recognition as they have to forgo their share of maternal care due to exceptionally higher number of duty hours and overexertion under adverse conditions of weather ahead of polling day and following almost one week.

Head Constable Jaspreet Kaur

Like majority of mothers being from OR (Other Rank ) category remaining unsung, sacrifice of these children also rarely draws attention of senior officials or any of the organisations working for the welfare of women and children.

Onset of waterborne diseases and scorching heat has further compounded problems for the policewomen as numerous cases of children suffering from diarrhoea, dysentery and high grade fever were reported by the policewomen on duty when contacted by The Tribune.

Inspector Harjit Kaur

In-charge District Cyber Cell Gurpreet Kaur said her fifteen-month-old had to forgo the maternal care he deserved on contracting an infection two days ago, as exigencies of services necessitated her presence in the office.

“It is only due to considerate attitude of my seniors led by SSP Simrat Kaur and support by my in-laws family, that I have tried to justify both my roles simultaneously,” said Kaur, maintaining that like any other diligent personnel of Punjab Police, she understands that present situation is a litmus test for all police personnel.

Inspector Gurpreet Kaur

HC Jaspreet Kaur, Inspector Harjit Kaur and Senior Constable Manpreet Kaur were also among those policewomen for whom the ensuing period had emerged as an uphill task as they have to toil harder to make the name of Punjab Police shine.

“We don’t mind going to any extreme to save the esteem of our department, but we don’t know how to repay our kids for the sacrifice they have to make,” said Manpreet Kaur.

Meanwhile, Dr Puneet Hind, a paediatrician, has called upon target mothers to take certain preventive measures so that their children don’t contract diarrhoea or dysentery during this vulnerable period. “Ensure ideal personal hygiene of self and the child besides avoiding unsafe water, ice-cream and junk food,” said Dr Hind.

