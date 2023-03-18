Being framed by AAP govt, claims Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 17

A day after the Faridkot district court turned down his anticipatory bail plea in the Kotkapura police firing incident, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said he and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal were being framed in cases by the ruling AAP government.

The former deputy CM came down heavily against Mann while addressing protests of SAD workers of the Bhucho Assembly constituency in Bathinda district against the alleged failures of the AAP government. Party secretary-general and former MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder accompanied Sukhbir.

SAD is holding statewide dharnas from March 17 to March 28 in all the 117 constituencies.

Later, SAD submitted a memorandum to the SDM, demanding, among others things a CBI investigation into “multi-crore” scam under the new excise policy of the government, which it alleged has be prepared by a team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The SAD-BSP leadership staged a dharna at Lambi.