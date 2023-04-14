Crop damage relief beneficiarie overjoyed

Abohar, April 13
Damage due to natural calamities is a common phenomenon and this year too, farmers have to bear the brunt of unseasonal rain and hailstorms. But a quick and transparent girdawari and time-bound disbursement of compensation by the state government today brought relief to the affected families of the area.
Vinod Kumar of Bakayanwala village and Surjit Kaur, who were given a cheque of Rs 1.20 lakh each by CM Bhagwant Mann, were left overjoyed. Kumar said the district administration had reconstructed their houses and today the compensation amount had also been received. Kaur said the girdawari was conducted in a transparent manner and the move to put the names of the affected farmers at common places was a good move to ensure transparency.
Bakayanwala sarpanch Harjinder Singh said the villagers were elated on receiving the notification of the compensation being credited into their bank accounts. He said the beneficiary farmers received the compensation money without any hassle and made a beeline for different government offices. “It has happened for the first time that the work of girdawari was done in a completely transparent manner ,” said Jagdish Kumar, another beneficiary.
