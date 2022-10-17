 Beopar Mandal seeks restoration of Howrah-Sriganganagar train : The Tribune India

Beopar Mandal seeks restoration of Howrah-Sriganganagar train

Beopar Mandal seeks restoration of Howrah-Sriganganagar train

Abohar Beopar Mandal officials present a memorandum to Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma in Abohar on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 16

The Beopar Mandal today sought BJP state president Ashwani Sharma’s help to get Sriganganagar-Abohar-Delhi-Howrah train restored.

A deputation led by mandal president Suresh Satija brought to BJP leader’s notice that 13007/13008 Udyan Abha Toofan Express, belonging to Eastern Railway zone, used to run between Howrah and Sriganganagar via Delhi-Bathinda-Abohar route. The train had been useful to transport kinnow fruit to the far-off states besides benefiting hundreds of migrant families.

The train passed through eight states — West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Eastern Railway cancelled its operations permanently from May 19, 2020, citing Covid-19 pandemic as the primary reason. Even when almost all other long-distance trains have been restored after the pandemic touched the bottom, this train has not been restored so far.

Satija said cancellation of its operations has affected hundreds of families that had come from UP, Bihar, Odisha and other regions to earn their livilihood in Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Sriganganagar and other neighbouring areas. Most of them have settled here and working as farm workers, daily wage earners, labourers in industrial units, orchards etc.

They have to visit their native places on social and religious occasions besides taking care of their ancestral land holdings. For them, no other suitable long-distance fast train was available now. Besides, many businessmen also travel by this train to meet the requirements in other states. The BJP chief assured to take up the demand with the Union Government.

BJP reaches out to rural voters

  • Eying 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP on Sunday reached out to the rural electorate that was equally responsible for the party’s unprecedented defeat in Abohar and Balluana constituencies in the March Vidhan Sabha poll
  • The BJP organised maiden public meetings in rural areas after the defeat. At Amarpura and Kallarkhera villages, party’s state president Ashwani Sharma said ever since the AAP had came to power in the state, administrative performance had nosedived

#abohar #ashwani sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

A war Russia set to win

2
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' hangs herself in Indore home

3
Haryana

Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram private university campus; foreigners seek embassy’s intervention

4
Punjab

Punjab's AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

5
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

6
Punjab

India's biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow in Punjab's Lehragaga

7
Nation

Battle of videos: BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress pays back in same coin

8
Nation

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

9
Sports

Pakistan’s Babar Azam gets a pleasant surprise; all T20 World Cup captains come together to celebrate his birthday

10
Entertainment

After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

CBI to grill Sisodia today, Section 144 imposed outside his Delhi house

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...

PM Modi, AAP leaders wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU POLLS: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Year on, Mullanpur gets contaminated water supply

Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Man attacks Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal's house, apprehended

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira slam Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack