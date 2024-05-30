Betting videos on Lok Sabha poll results go viral

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 29

With days remaining for counting of Lok Sabha poll votes, videos of betting on poll results go viral on the social media.

A farmer and a shopkeeper at Doda village here have made a bet of Rs 50,000 on two candidates of Faridkot. They even shot a video while putting the money on the table and shared it on social media.

