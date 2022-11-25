BFUHS declares 16 pupils ineligible for admission to MBBS

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 24

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Thursday declared 16 students ineligible for taking part in the second round of counselling being organised for admission to the MBBS course in the state.

The university authorities claimed that these students had joined the provisionally allotted colleges through second all-India quota counselling conducted by the office of the Director General of Health Services, New Delhi, under NEET-UG-2022.

At present, admissions to the MBBS and BDS courses in all medical and dental colleges of the state are underway.

Despite these 16 students having reportedly scored well in the NEET-UG-2022, they were declared ineligible for availing of the benefit of the all-India quota seat in the second round

of counselling.

