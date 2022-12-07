Baba Farid University finds shortcomings in nursing colleges during inspection

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 6

After conducting inspection of its affiliated nursing colleges in the state, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has found several deficiencies in 37 colleges. In all, 120 nursing colleges in the state are affiliated with the BFUHS.

During inspection, university officials found that teaching faculty of many institutions lacked experience and qualification. Many colleges have vacant posts of vice-principals and clinical instructors.

Dummy students have been admitted to many nursing institutes, particularly in post-basic nursing and MSc courses.

During inspection of a nursing college in Faridkot district, the BFUHS team found only 12 students in the college. In a college of the Batala area, only 10 students were present against 26 in post-basic BSc (first year). In the second year of this course, there were only 10 students present against the enrolled strength of 30 students at the college.

Sources in the university said during inspections it was found that while enrolling themselves as dummy students in higher degree courses, many students with qualification of the GNM, BSc and post-basic BSc courses continued to work in private hospitals. These students had a nexus with their institutions, which helped them pass examination using unfair means, the sources said.

Many institutions did not have the required infrastructure, faculty or teachers to provide quality training and education, the sources said.

A large number of seats remained vacant due to poor infrastructure and less qualified teaching faculty in many nursing colleges in the state, the sources added. “The BFUHS has released a list of nursing colleges, which are deficient in providing quality education. The university wants students to be cautious while choosing a college for their nursing graduation course,” said a senior functionary of the BFUHS.

“These dummy students pay heavy fee to colleges, which in turn help them in passing examinations by indulging in various malpractices,” said the functionary.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to scrutinise list of students and their addresses to find whether they belong to Punjab or other states.

