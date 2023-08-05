BFUHS withholds result of 19 over domicile certificates

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 4

In view of a controversy over the use of multiple states’ domiciles by some candidates to get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in Punjab, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today issued orders to withhold the result of 19 candidates.

The university authorities said these candidates were using the domiciles of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab to increase the chances of their admission in MBBS/BDS courses via state quota seats. For such seats, a candidate cannot apply in more than one state.

The authorities claimed the BFUHS had received complaints against 106 candidates for allegedly taking the benefit of double domicile in more than one state for MBBS/BDS admission. Despite these candidates belonging to other states, they applied for Punjab state quota MBBS/BDS seats, alleged the complainants.

MBBS/BDS admissions are underway in all government and private medical and dental colleges in Punjab and these admissions are being made by BFUHS on the basis of candidates’ NEET-UG score. On Friday, the BFUHS released the first list of about 1,800 candidates who have been allotted MBBS and BDS seats in the state.

The authorities said after verifying the record, it was found that 87 out of 106 candidates had not applied for the Punjab state quota seats. These candidates had applied for the minority quota (Sikh and Christian) seats, All India Quota seats and J&K migrant seats, said BFUHS Registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan.

